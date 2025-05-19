MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCB Group Out - Objection Submission Window Opens

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 May 2025
15:33 PM

File Image

Summary
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has published the provisional answer keys for the MHT CET 2025 PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) stream today, May 19.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the answer keys by logging in through the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH CET 2025 Results Out for UG, PG Courses — Download Scorecards at cetcell.mahacet.org
Along with the release of the provisional answer keys, the CET Cell has also opened the window for candidates to raise objections against any discrepancies or issues they identify. The objection window will remain open until May 21, 2025. Students can submit their grievances via the candidate login portal available on the official website.

To file an objection, candidates will need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹1,000 per question. Additionally, an ‘Objection Tracking’ facility will be available under the candidate login section for applicants to monitor the status of their submitted challenges.

CBSE Schools to Set Up ‘Sugar Boards’ - What Is It and How Will It Help Students? Details
CBSE Schools to Set Up ‘Sugar Boards’ - What Is It and How Will It Help Students? Details

All objections raised will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. Based on their recommendations, the final answer keys for the MHT CET 2025 exam will be prepared. The CET Cell has confirmed that the results for both PCM and PCB streams will be declared based on these finalised answer keys.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MHT CET website for result announcement updates.

Last updated on 19 May 2025
15:34 PM
MHT CET 2025 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test MHT CET provisional answer keys
