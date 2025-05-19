MHT CET Answer Key 2025 for PCB Group Out - Objection Submission Window Opens

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has published the provisional answer keys for the MHT CET 2025 PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) stream today, May 19. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the answer keys by logging in through the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has published the provisional answer keys for the MHT CET 2025 PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) stream today, May 19. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the answer keys by logging in through the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — using their registered email ID and password.

Along with the release of the provisional answer keys, the CET Cell has also opened the window for candidates to raise objections against any discrepancies or issues they identify. The objection window will remain open until May 21, 2025. Students can submit their grievances via the candidate login portal available on the official website.

To file an objection, candidates will need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹1,000 per question. Additionally, an ‘Objection Tracking’ facility will be available under the candidate login section for applicants to monitor the status of their submitted challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

All objections raised will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. Based on their recommendations, the final answer keys for the MHT CET 2025 exam will be prepared. The CET Cell has confirmed that the results for both PCM and PCB streams will be declared based on these finalised answer keys.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MHT CET website for result announcement updates.