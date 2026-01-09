IBPS SO Result 2025 Scores Released at ibps.in; Link Active Till January 14

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Specialist Officer (SO) examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in As per the official notice, the IBPS SO 2025 scores will be available online from January 8 to January 14, 2026

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Result 2025 scores. Candidates who appeared for the Specialist Officer (SO) examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in.

As per the official notice, the IBPS SO 2025 scores will be available online from January 8 to January 14, 2026. Candidates are advised to access and download their scorecards within the stipulated period, as the link will be deactivated thereafter.

To check the IBPS SO Result 2025 scores, candidates need to visit the official IBPS website and click on the result link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, the scores will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The IBPS SO 2025 registration process was conducted from July 1 to July 21, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill a total of 1,007 Specialist Officer posts in participating organisations.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official IBPS website for updates regarding further stages of the recruitment process.