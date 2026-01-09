IAF Releases Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card; Read Details Here

Summary Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets through the candidate login on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in According to the official notification, the admit card for the second batch of Phase-II testing will be issued in due course

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II admit card for candidates shortlisted in the first batch of Phase-II testing. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets through the candidate login on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

According to the official notification, the admit card for the second batch of Phase-II testing will be issued in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

The IAF Agniveer Vayu admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and subsequent selection stages. It carries essential information such as the exam date, reporting time, examination centre, and candidate-specific instructions.

IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in Click on the Candidate Login section Enter the Username or Email ID and Password Click on Login The IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen Verify all details carefully Download and take a printout for future reference

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card or technical issues while downloading, candidates are advised to refer only to the official website and use the support details provided there.

Candidates should remain alert for further announcements related to the second batch of Phase-II testing for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026.