NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Dates; Exams to Begin from June 17

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2026
14:51 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the SWAYAM January 2026 semester. Candidates appearing for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-16) examination can check the detailed exam dates on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

As per the official schedule, the SWAYAM January 2026 semester examinations will be conducted on June 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026. In addition, June 22 and June 23, 2026, have been kept as buffer dates. The examinations will be held in two shifts—the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The SWAYAM exams will be conducted for 648 courses in hybrid mode, which includes Computer-Based Tests (CBT) and Pen and Paper Tests (PBT). The medium of the question paper will be English only, except for language papers, which will be conducted in their respective languages. The NTA has also clarified that there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the multiple-choice question (MCQ) sections.

Candidates can download the SWAYAM January 2026 semester exam date sheet by visiting the official website and clicking on the relevant link available on the homepage. The exam schedule will be available in PDF format, which candidates are advised to download and retain for future reference.

The registration process for the SWAYAM January 2026 semester exams commenced on October 8, 2025, and concluded on October 30, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates and instructions related to the examination.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2026
14:51 PM
NTA Swayam
