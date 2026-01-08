JEE Main 2026

Union Public Service Commission Releases UPSC CDS I Exam Schedule; Exam on April 12

Our Web Correspondent
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the detailed schedule on the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the UPSC CDS I 2026 examination will be conducted on April 12, 2026, in three shifts. The English paper will be held in the first shift from 9 am to 11 am, followed by General Knowledge in the second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. The Elementary Mathematics paper will be conducted in the third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates can access the CDS I 2026 exam schedule by visiting the UPSC website and clicking on the relevant link available on the homepage. After opening the schedule, candidates are advised to download and keep a copy for future reference.

The UPSC CDS I 2026 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 451 vacancies across various defence services. The registration process for the examination began on December 11 and concluded on December 30, 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for further updates and detailed instructions related to the examination.

