Andhra Pradesh

APSET 2025 Registration Begins at apset.net.in; Exam Scheduled for March 28 and 29

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2026
15:45 PM

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, apset.net.in
Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has commenced the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, apset.net.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to register without a late fee is February 9, 2026. The AP SET 2025 examination, conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh, will be held on March 28 and March 29, 2026. The hall tickets will be released on March 19, 2026.

The AP SET exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted across 30 subjects. Paper 1 will assess candidates’ teaching and research aptitude, while Paper 2 will include questions from the subject chosen by the candidate.

To complete the AP SET 2025 registration, candidates from the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,600 per paper. For BC and EWS candidates, the fee is Rs 1,300, while SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender candidates need to pay Rs 900.

Candidates who miss the February 9 deadline can apply with a late fee of Rs 2,000 till February 25. The registration window will finally close on March 5, with a late fee of Rs 5,000.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have completed a master’s degree or equivalent qualification from a UGC-recognised university, securing at least 55% marks for general category candidates and 50% marks for reserved categories. There is no upper age limit for appearing in the AP SET exam. Candidates holding a PhD degree are eligible for relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates and to complete the application process within the stipulated timeline.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2026
16:01 PM
Andhra Pradesh AP SET 2025 Registration Date
