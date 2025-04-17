NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Discrepancy Concerns - Result Expected Today

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has addressed the rising concerns surrounding the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 provisional answer key and response sheets. Responding to the matter, the NTA has reiterated its commitment to a fair and transparent evaluation process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has addressed the rising concerns surrounding the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 provisional answer key and response sheets, following a wave of student and coaching institute feedback pointing to possible discrepancies. Candidates reported various issues, including blank responses, mismatches in recorded answers, and questionable accuracy in the provisional key released for the April session.

Responding to the matter, the NTA has reiterated its commitment to a fair and transparent evaluation process. In an official statement shared via its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the agency assured candidates that all objections submitted during the challenge window are being taken seriously and are currently under rigorous review. The agency also emphasized that the release of recorded responses alongside the provisional key is a step taken to enhance transparency and encourage student participation in the challenge process.

Importantly, the NTA has urged students not to rely on the provisional key for calculating scores, as the final result will be based solely on the verified and updated answer key, which will be published after all objections are assessed. The provisional key was released on April 11, 2025, and the window for submitting objections remained open until April 13, 2025.

Candidates are advised to avoid speculation and trust only the official updates shared via the NTA’s website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final results for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 are expected to be announced today, i.e., April 17, 2025, following the thorough resolution of all submitted challenges. Post declaration, examinees will be able to access and download their results/scorecards by logging in with their unique credentials.