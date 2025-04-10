Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on CLAT UG 2025 Petitions - PG Hearing & Result Details

Summary The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a series of petitions challenging the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2025. The exam, which took place on December 1, 2024, had its results announced on December 7, but soon after, several candidates across the country raised concerns over errors in the answer key.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a series of petitions challenging the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2025, which was conducted in December 2024 for admission to undergraduate law programmes in various National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. The decision to reserve judgment was taken on April 3, 2025, by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, after hearing extensive arguments from all involved parties, including the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs).

The legal dispute stems from alleged discrepancies in the CLAT UG 2025 question paper and answer key. The exam, which took place on December 1, 2024, had its results announced on December 7, but soon after, several candidates across the country raised concerns over errors in the answer key. Petitions were initially filed in multiple high courts, including those in Delhi, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bombay, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab & Haryana. However, on February 6, 2025, the Supreme Court of India, acting on a transfer request by the Consortium, directed all these petitions to be consolidated and heard collectively by the Delhi High Court to ensure consistency in adjudication.

Earlier, a single bench of the Delhi High Court, on December 20, 2024, ruled in favour of a petitioner who contested the accuracy of the answer key, specifically identifying errors in two questions of the UG paper. The court directed the Consortium to revise the results for the petitioners affected. Although the Consortium appealed against this decision, the division bench observed no prima facie error in the single judge’s ruling and on December 24, 2024, denied any interim relief, thereby allowing the Consortium to continue publishing results in line with the corrected evaluation.

The court acknowledged the mounting anxiety among students caused by the uncertainty over admissions. During the recent hearing, the bench stated that undergraduate petitions would be prioritised due to the urgency of the upcoming academic schedule, while issues related to the CLAT PG 2025 exam would be heard separately on April 21, 2025.

With judgment now reserved, students and institutions alike await the court’s final ruling, which is expected to pave the way for the smooth conduct of the CLAT UG 2025 admission process and set a precedent for addressing exam-related grievances in the future.