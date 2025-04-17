AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Apply by Today!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2025
09:56 AM

File Image

Summary
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has extended the registration deadline for the AP POLYCET 2025 exam.
The AP POLYCET 2025 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2025, in offline mode.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has extended the registration deadline for the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2025 exam till April 17, 2025. Aspiring candidates who are yet to apply can still complete the process by visiting the official website — polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET 2025 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2025, in offline mode.

The application process for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test began on March 12, 2025, and the extension gives candidates one final opportunity to register. Students are advised to submit their forms, upload the required documents, and pay the applicable fees by today.

Applications Steps

  • Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in.
  • Click on the registration link on the homepage.
  • Complete registration either with a mobile number or SSC hall ticket number (for AP SSC candidates).
  • Fill out the application form with the necessary details.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Make payment of the application fee and submit.

The application fee is set at ₹400 for OC and BC candidates, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay ₹100.

Hall tickets for the exam are expected to be released a week prior to the exam date, and candidates must download and carry the admit card to their allotted centre. Applicants are also advised to keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

With the extended deadline today, candidates must ensure all steps are completed without delay to secure their eligibility for the state-level entrance test, which facilitates admission into diploma-level technical courses across Andhra Pradesh.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2025
09:56 AM
AP POLYCET 2025 Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Registration
