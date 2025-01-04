UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Now for Jan 6 to 8 Exams!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jan 2025
File Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2024 examination, scheduled for January 6 to January 8, 2025. Registered candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official website by using their login credentials.

The UGC NET December 2024 exams are already underway, commencing on January 3, and will continue until January 16, 2025. The tests are being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts (shift 1 - 9 AM to Noon and shift 2 - 3 PM to 6 PM) on all days mentioned.

How to Download UGC NET Admit Card

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the "UGC-NET December-2024: Click Here to Download Admit Card" link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials (application number, date of birth, and security pin).
  • Submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day.
Currently, the admit cards are available only for the January 6, 7, and 8 examinations. Admit cards for the subsequent dates (January 9, 10, 15, 16, 2025) will be released in due course.

Candidates must carry all pages of their printed admit card, including the undertaking form, to the exam venue.

