UGC NET 2025

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key Objection Submission Closes Today - Final Key and Result Updates

Posted on 08 Jul 2025
11:57 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the challenge window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June session 2025 answer key and recorded responses today, i.e., July 8 (5 PM).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the challenge window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June session 2025 answer key and recorded responses today, i.e., July 8 (5 PM). Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key/response sheet must do so through the official website.

The initial key for the exam was published earlier on July 5. Following this, NTA opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections on July 6.

Steps to Raise Objections

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Select the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ option on the homepage.
  • Enter the required details (application number and DOB).
  • Click on the ‘View Answer Sheet’ option.
  • Select the question/answer to challenge.
  • Upload relevant supporting documents in a single PDF file.
  • Finalise the challenges submitted and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹200 per question.
  • Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.

Last updated on 08 Jul 2025
11:58 AM
UGC NET 2025 University Grants Commission University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key
