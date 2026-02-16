CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 from March 6; NTA Releases Full Shift-Wise Schedule for All Subjects

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Feb 2026
09:52 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the examination schedule for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026.
The entrance examination for postgraduate admissions will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 6 to March 27, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the examination schedule for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. The entrance examination for postgraduate admissions will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 6 to March 27, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide.

According to the detailed timetable released by NTA, the CUET PG 2026 examination will be held in three shifts daily, with each paper having a duration of 90 minutes. Shift 1 will take place from 9 AM to 10.30 AM, Shift 2 from 12.30 PM to 2 PM, and Shift 3 from 4 PM to 5.30PM. In total, the examination will be conducted over 44 shifts to accommodate the large number of subjects and candidates.

CUET PG 2026 will be conducted for 157 subjects, catering to 4,11,366 unique registered candidates. The examination will serve as a key gateway for admission to postgraduate programmes in participating universities across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question papers will be bilingual—available in both English and Hindi—for all subjects except specific categories. Language papers, numbering 41 in total, will follow their respective language formats. Papers for MTech and Higher Sciences will be available only in English. Acharya papers will be conducted exclusively in Sanskrit, except for the Indian Knowledge System and Baudha Darshana, which will be offered in Hindi, Sanskrit, and English. The Hindu Studies paper will be available in Hindi and English.

Subject-Wise Timetable

The NTA has also published a subject-wise schedule specifying exam dates, subject codes, and allotted shifts.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the subject-wise timetable to confirm their exact examination date and shift timing to avoid any confusion on the day of the test.

Read the detailed schedule here.

City Intimation Slip and Admit Card

As per the official schedule, NTA will release the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip approximately 10 days before the examination begins. The slip will be made available on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, enabling candidates to check their allotted exam city in advance.

The admit card will be issued separately before the respective examination dates. Candidates must download and carry their admit card to the exam centre and ensure they adhere to the reporting time mentioned on it.

Last updated on 16 Feb 2026
09:53 AM
CUET PG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate exam schedule
Similar stories
TNTET

TN TET 2026 Exam Dates Announced - Check Paper I/II Schedule, Eligibility and Exam Pa. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key OUT - Direct Link, Dropped Questions and Re. . .

madhya pradesh police

MP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Issued - Download Link, Steps and Schedule De. . .

Delhi police

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory as CBSE Board Exams 2026, AI Summit Dates Overla. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TNTET

TN TET 2026 Exam Dates Announced - Check Paper I/II Schedule, Eligibility and Exam Pa. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains Result 2026 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Cutoff Details for Se. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key OUT - Direct Link, Dropped Questions and Re. . .

madhya pradesh police

MP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Issued - Download Link, Steps and Schedule De. . .

Delhi police

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory as CBSE Board Exams 2026, AI Summit Dates Overla. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA Extends KCET 2026 Registration Deadline to February 22; Exam Begins April 23

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality