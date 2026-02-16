Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory as CBSE Board Exams 2026, AI Summit Dates Overlap

Summary With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations set to begin tomorrow alongside the high-profile India AI Impact Summit, the Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement. The India AI Summit is scheduled from February 16 to February 20, while the CBSE board examinations will commence on February 17.

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations set to begin tomorrow alongside the high-profile India AI Impact Summit, the Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the national capital.

The India AI Summit is scheduled from February 16 to February 20, while the CBSE board examinations will commence on February 17 and continue until March 11 and April 10 for class 10 and 12, respectively. Given the overlapping dates and the expected movement of students, dignitaries, and delegates, authorities have put coordinated measures in place to prevent traffic congestion and minimise inconvenience to the public.

In an official communication shared on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Police stated that it has worked closely with officials from the Education Department to streamline arrangements during the examination period. Schools likely to be affected by traffic diversions have been briefed in advance, and nodal officers have been informed to facilitate coordination.

ADVERTISEMENT

To assist students appearing for the board examinations, Delhi Police has assured that those carrying valid admit cards or date sheets will be provided necessary assistance to ensure they reach their examination centres on time. The move aims to safeguard students from potential delays caused by summit-related security arrangements and traffic restrictions. The police have also coordinated with the Education and Transport departments to facilitate the movement of students and staff to 10 schools located along VIP routes, where board examinations are scheduled for February 17.

Authorities have emphasised that the advisory is part of a broader strategy to maintain order and ensure that both the international summit and the large-scale school examinations proceed without disruption.

India will host the AI Impact Summit this year, which is expected to be the largest among the four global AI summits conducted so far. The event is anticipated to draw participation from 15 to 20 Heads of Government, over 50 ministers, and more than 40 Indian and international CEOs. The summit is likely to bring significant diplomatic and corporate presence to the capital, necessitating heightened security and traffic management.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations will witness participation from over 45 lakh students across India and abroad. The exams will be conducted at more than 8,074 centres, making it one of the largest coordinated school examination exercises globally.

Given the scale of both events, authorities have urged the public to cooperate with traffic advisories and plan travel accordingly. Students and parents are advised to leave early for examination centres and stay updated through official notifications from CBSE and Delhi Police to avoid last-minute challenges.

The coordinated efforts are aimed at ensuring that both the international AI summit and the nationwide CBSE board examinations are conducted smoothly, with minimal disruption to students and residents of the capital.