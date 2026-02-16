MP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Issued - Download Link, Steps and Schedule Details

Summary The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has officially issued the MP Police Constable PET admit card for candidates shortlisted to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The physical test will be conducted in multiple phases from February 23 to March 13, 2026, at designated centres across Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has officially issued the MP Police Constable PET admit card for candidates shortlisted to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The physical test will be conducted in multiple phases from February 23 to March 13, 2026, at designated centres across Madhya Pradesh.

The PET is being organised as part of the ongoing recruitment drive to fill 7,500 constable posts in the Madhya Pradesh Police. Only those candidates who successfully cleared the earlier stage of the selection process are eligible to participate in the physical test as per the schedule mentioned on their respective admit cards.

The admit card is a compulsory document for entry to the PET venue. It contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, reporting time, test date, and examination centre address. Without a valid admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the physical test.

According to the official schedule, the Physical Efficiency Test will begin on February 23, 2026, and conclude on March 13, 2026. The board has planned the examination in phases to ensure smooth conduct and efficient management of candidates across various centres in the state.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their allotted test date and reporting shift as mentioned on the admit card and strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the board.

How to Download MP Police Constable PET Admit Card?

Candidates can download their PET admit card by visiting the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board at esb.mp.gov.in. Applicants must keep their application number and date of birth ready to access the login portal.

After visiting the website, candidates need to click on the relevant link for the MP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2026, enter the required credentials, and download the hall ticket. It is advisable to take a printout of the admit card and verify all details carefully, including personal information and examination centre details.

Selection Process and Next Stages

The recruitment process for MP Police Constable posts involves multiple stages to evaluate candidates’ physical fitness and overall eligibility. The Physical Efficiency Test is a qualifying stage, and only those who successfully meet the prescribed standards will be considered for subsequent rounds as per the recruitment guidelines.

Final selection will depend on performance across all stages of the selection process, along with verification of required documents. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates regarding results, merit lists, cut-off marks, and further recruitment notifications.

Find the direct download link here.