TS TET June 2025 Answer Key Released at tgtet.aptonline.in - Direct Download Link

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the initial answer key for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS/TG TET) June 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the TS TET 2025 answer key PDF from the official website — tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The answer keys have been published separately for Paper I, Paper II (Mathematics & Science), and Paper II (Social Studies). Alongside the answer keys, the TSTET 2025 response sheets have also been made available for download.

How to Download TS TET 2025 Answer Key

Visit tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

Click on the ‘Initial Key’ link on the homepage.

Select your respective answer key PDF for Paper I or Paper II.

View and download the PDF for future reference.

Objection Window

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional key can submit their objections through the official portal until July 8, 2025.

The TSTET 2025 marking scheme awards one mark for every correct answer and has no negative marking. Candidates can tally their correct responses using the initial key to estimate their likely score in the exam.

The final answer key will be issued after reviewing objections, followed by the declaration of the TS TET 2025 results. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for timely updates.

Find the direct answer key download link here.