TS TET 2025

TS TET June 2025 Answer Key Released at tgtet.aptonline.in - Direct Download Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2025
11:10 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the initial answer key for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS/TG TET) June 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the TS TET 2025 answer key PDF from the official website — tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the initial answer key for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS/TG TET) June 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the TS TET 2025 answer key PDF from the official website — tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The answer keys have been published separately for Paper I, Paper II (Mathematics & Science), and Paper II (Social Studies). Alongside the answer keys, the TSTET 2025 response sheets have also been made available for download.

UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Objection Window Closes Soon
UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Objection Window Closes Soon

How to Download TS TET 2025 Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.
  • Click on the ‘Initial Key’ link on the homepage.
  • Select your respective answer key PDF for Paper I or Paper II.
  • View and download the PDF for future reference.

Objection Window

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional key can submit their objections through the official portal until July 8, 2025.

ICAI CA Result 2025 Out - Check Final, Inter &amp; Foundation Toppers List and Pass Percentage
ICAI CA Result 2025 Out - Check Final, Inter &amp; Foundation Toppers List and Pass Percentage

The TSTET 2025 marking scheme awards one mark for every correct answer and has no negative marking. Candidates can tally their correct responses using the initial key to estimate their likely score in the exam.

The final answer key will be issued after reviewing objections, followed by the declaration of the TS TET 2025 results. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for timely updates.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2025
11:10 AM
TS TET 2025 Department of School Education Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key
Similar stories
Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Applications Open for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Admissions. . .

scholarships

106 Candidates Qualifies For National Overseas Scholarship- Top 40 to Receive Provisi. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Web Option Entry Window Opens - Link and Choice Editing Deta. . .

JoSAA

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in- Check Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Counselling

TGCHE Begins TS EAMCET 2025 Web Option Entry at tgeapcet.nic.in- Phase 1 Counselling . . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Applications Open for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Admissions. . .

scholarships

106 Candidates Qualifies For National Overseas Scholarship- Top 40 to Receive Provisi. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Web Option Entry Window Opens - Link and Choice Editing Deta. . .

JoSAA

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in- Check Details

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank Releases Admit Card For LBO Exam 2025- Link to Download Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality