JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key OUT - Direct Link, Dropped Questions and Result Update

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the session 1 final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Paper I for BE and BTech courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the session 1 final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Paper I for BE and BTech courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In an important revision, NTA has dropped nine questions from the final answer key. These adjustments follow the objections raised by candidates during the answer key challenge window, which was open from February 4 to February 6.

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key?

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for the session 1 final answer key.

The answer key PDF will open.

Download and save it for reference.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 was conducted between January 21 and January 29 for approximately 13 lakh candidates across the country. Examinees can now use the final answer key along with the official marking scheme to estimate their scores.

Using the final answer key, candidates can now calculate their expected scores ahead of the official result declaration.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for further updates on the result announcement and counselling schedule.

Find the direct final answer key pdf link here.