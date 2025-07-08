AIIMS

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Release - Check Download Steps and Latest Updates

Posted on 08 Jul 2025
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is set to release the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 shortly. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website (aiimsexams.ac.in) by logging in with their Registration ID and Password.

Originally scheduled for June 28, 2025, the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 entrance exam was postponed following an internal administrative decision. The examination will now be conducted on July 13, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. AIIMS has confirmed that while the exam date has changed, there will be no alterations in the exam pattern, syllabus, or eligibility criteria.

To access the admit card, candidates should visit the official AIIMS examinations website and locate the ‘AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card’ link under the Notifications section. After logging in with their credentials, candidates must download and carefully verify all the details mentioned on their admit card, including their name, roll number, exam centre, and reporting time. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card on the day of the examination along with a valid photo ID.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the AIIMS official website for the latest updates regarding the release of admit cards, exam day guidelines, and any other official notifications related to the AIIMS Paramedical Entrance Test 2025.

