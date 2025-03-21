JIPMAT 2025 Application Correction Closes Today - Edit Guidelines by NTA

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) to close the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 session today, March 21. The modification facility will remain functional until 11.50 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to close the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 session today, March 21. Applicants who have successfully registered can now make changes to their application forms via the official website. The modification facility will remain functional until 11.50 PM.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Editable Fields

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified:

Class X/XII/ Equivalent details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwD/PwBD

Uploaded Photograph

Uploaded Signature

Exam City Option

Candidate’s name or father’s name or mother’s name (only a single field among these can be edited)

However, details like mobile number, email address, address, and alternative mobile number cannot be edited, and the ones entered during registration will be treated as final.

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information.

JIPMAT 2025 scheduled for April 26, 2025, serves as the gateway to MBA, PhD in Management, and IPM programmes offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.