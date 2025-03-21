JIPMAT 2025

JIPMAT 2025 Application Correction Closes Today - Edit Guidelines by NTA

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2025
13:31 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) to close the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 session today, March 21.
The modification facility will remain functional until 11.50 PM.

Applicants who have successfully registered can now make changes to their application forms via the official website. The modification facility will remain functional until 11.50 PM.

UGC Warns Students Against Fake Universities - List and Complaint Submission Details
UGC Warns Students Against Fake Universities - List and Complaint Submission Details

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Editable Fields

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified:

  • Class X/XII/ Equivalent details
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Sub-category/PwD/PwBD
  • Uploaded Photograph
  • Uploaded Signature
  • Exam City Option
  • Candidate’s name or father’s name or mother’s name (only a single field among these can be edited)

However, details like mobile number, email address, address, and alternative mobile number cannot be edited, and the ones entered during registration will be treated as final.

OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Schedule and Updates
OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Schedule and Updates

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information.

JIPMAT 2025 scheduled for April 26, 2025, serves as the gateway to MBA, PhD in Management, and IPM programmes offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
13:32 PM
JIPMAT 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test applications
