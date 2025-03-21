OJEE 2025

OJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Schedule and Updates

Posted on 21 Mar 2025
10:41 AM

File Image

Summary
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has extended the application deadline for OJEE 2025.
Initially set to close on March 20, the extended deadline provides more time for interested candidates to apply through the official website.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has extended the application deadline for OJEE 2025 to March 25, 2025. Initially set to close on March 20, the extended deadline provides more time for interested candidates to apply through the official website. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based format across multiple dates, from May 2 to May 11, 2025.

Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to complete their application:

  • Visit the official website ojee.nic.in.
  • Click on the OJEE 2025 registration link available on the homepage.
  • Register by providing the required details.
  • Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form.
  • Pay the applicable application fee.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a printed copy for future reference.
Application Fees

Candidates applying for a single course will have to pay ₹1,000 and an extra amount of ₹500 for each additional course.

The OJEE 2025 examination will take place on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, and 11. Admit cards will be available for download from April 25, 2025, on the official website.

OJEE serves as a crucial entrance examination for candidates aspiring for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including BPharm, BCAT, Integrated MBA, Basic/Post Basic BSc Nursing, Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm, MCA, MSc, MBA, MTech, MPharm, MArch, and MPlan.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
10:42 AM
OJEE 2025 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee OJEE Registration
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality