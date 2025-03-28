CUET UG 2025 Application Edit Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 11.50 PM

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) to close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) today, March 28. Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) today, March 28. Applicants who have successfully registered can now make changes to their application forms via the official website. The modification facility will remain functional until 11.50 PM.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Editable Fields

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified:

Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Class X/XII/ Equivalent details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwD/PwBD

Uploaded Photograph

Uploaded Signature

Exam City Option (all four preferences based on their permanent and present address)

However, details like mobile number, email address, address (permanent and present), and alternative mobile number cannot be edited, therefore, the ones entered during the registration phase will be treated as final.

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information.

In a recent development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also announced significant reforms for CUET from this year, like CBT exam format, reduction in subject numbers, standardised test duration, and flexible subject selection, aiming to streamline the examination process and enhance accessibility for students nationwide.