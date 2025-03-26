CUET UG 2025 Update - NTA Shifts Exam Centres from Guwahati to Shillong! All Details

Summary In a significant update for students in Meghalaya, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to relocate most CUET UG 2025 exam centres from Guwahati to Shillong. The move comes in response to an appeal from the Meghalaya government highlighting the financial and logistical challenges faced by students who would otherwise have had to travel to Assam for the examination.

In a significant update for students in Meghalaya, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to relocate most CUET UG 2025 exam centres from Guwahati to Shillong. The move comes in response to an appeal from the Meghalaya government highlighting the financial and logistical challenges faced by students who would otherwise have had to travel to Assam for the examination.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma confirmed the decision on March 24 through a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his gratitude to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and NTA officials for their cooperation. The shift follows a formal request made on March 17, emphasising the necessity of local exam centres to alleviate students' difficulties.

The initial decision to allocate examination centres outside Meghalaya had sparked concerns among students, particularly those from remote regions. Many student organisations and the state’s education department rallied behind the cause, advocating for local test centres to ensure a smoother and more accessible examination experience. The government’s proactive intervention has now made it possible for candidates to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG closer to their homes.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official NTA website for any further notifications regarding the revised exam centres and other examination details.

The CUET UG serves as a crucial gateway for undergraduate admissions across various central, state, and private universities in India. Conducted by the NTA, the exam offers a standardised admission process, enabling students to apply to multiple institutions through a single test.

With the application correction window opening today, March 25, the CUET UG 2025 examination is scheduled to take place between May 8 to June 1, 2025, across multiple sessions.