GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 - Registration, Key Dates, Eligibility, and Exam Details Out!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2025
11:39 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the official information brochure for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025.
The exam is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025, as a computer-based test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MPharm programmes.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the official information brochure for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025, as a computer-based test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MPharm programmes.

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update
UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update

GPAT 2025 Application Details and Key Dates

The GPAT 2025 registration window will be open from April 1, 2025, at 3 PM and will continue until April 21, 2025, closing at 11.55 PM. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website (natboard.edu.in) once the link has been activated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants will also have the opportunity to make corrections through a series of edit windows. The first edit window will be available from April 25 to April 28, followed by a pre-final selective edit window for rectifying incorrect or deficient images from May 2 to May 5. The final selective edit window will be accessible from May 9 to May 11.

The GPAT 2025 admit cards will be issued on May 21, 2025, and the results are expected to be announced by June 25, 2025.

NEET MDS 2025: Internship Cut-off Date Extended for BDS Students, Registration to Reopen!
NEET MDS 2025: Internship Cut-off Date Extended for BDS Students, Registration to Reopen!

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the GPAT 2025 exam, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (BPharm), a four-year programme completed after 10+2. Students who have entered through lateral entry or equivalent qualifications from recognized institutions are also eligible.

Final-year BPharm students whose results will be declared before the admission process begins, are permitted to apply. However, candidates holding a BTech degree in Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology or equivalent are not eligible. Notably, there is no age limit for applicants.

Application Fee

The application fee for GPAT 2025 varies by category and must be paid through online mode. The fee structure is as follows:

  • General/OBC/EWS: ₹3,500
  • SC/ST/PwD: ₹2,500

Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. For further updates and notifications, aspirants should regularly visit the official NBEMS website.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2025
11:40 AM
GPAT 2025 Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
Similar stories
SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Update on sbi.co.in: Check Details Here

UPSC 2025

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All De. . .

Representative Image
SBI

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Update on sbi.co.in: Check Details Here

UPSC 2025

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All De. . .

Representational image
Exams

No more PG exams at home centres: CU

Representative Image
Bihar Home Guard

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Application underway on onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in - How to. . .

Representative Image
SBI

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality