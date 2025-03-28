GPAT 2025 - Registration, Key Dates, Eligibility, and Exam Details Out!

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the official information brochure for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025, as a computer-based test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MPharm programmes.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the official information brochure for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025, as a computer-based test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MPharm programmes.

GPAT 2025 Application Details and Key Dates

The GPAT 2025 registration window will be open from April 1, 2025, at 3 PM and will continue until April 21, 2025, closing at 11.55 PM. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website (natboard.edu.in) once the link has been activated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants will also have the opportunity to make corrections through a series of edit windows. The first edit window will be available from April 25 to April 28, followed by a pre-final selective edit window for rectifying incorrect or deficient images from May 2 to May 5. The final selective edit window will be accessible from May 9 to May 11.

The GPAT 2025 admit cards will be issued on May 21, 2025, and the results are expected to be announced by June 25, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the GPAT 2025 exam, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (BPharm), a four-year programme completed after 10+2. Students who have entered through lateral entry or equivalent qualifications from recognized institutions are also eligible.

Final-year BPharm students whose results will be declared before the admission process begins, are permitted to apply. However, candidates holding a BTech degree in Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology or equivalent are not eligible. Notably, there is no age limit for applicants.

Application Fee

The application fee for GPAT 2025 varies by category and must be paid through online mode. The fee structure is as follows:

General/OBC/EWS: ₹3,500

SC/ST/PwD: ₹2,500

Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. For further updates and notifications, aspirants should regularly visit the official NBEMS website.