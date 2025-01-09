NIFT 2025 Registration with Late Fee Ends Today - Exam Details and Steps

Summary The National Testing Agency will close the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 registration window with a late fee today, January 9, 2025. After the registration window closes, candidates will be allowed to edit particular information in their forms from January 10 to January 12, 2025.

The National Testing Agency will close the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 registration window with a late fee today, January 9, 2025. This marks the last opportunity for candidates who have not yet submitted their application form to do so through the official website.

After the registration window closes, candidates will be allowed to edit particular information in their forms from January 10 to January 12, 2025.

Steps to Complete Registration

Visit the Official Website: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

Login/Register: Use your credentials to log in or register if you are a new user.

Fill in the Application Form: Provide personal, academic, and contact details accurately.

Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents, including a scanned photograph and signature.

Pay the Late Fee: Make the payment for the application and late fee (₹5000) online.

Submit and Print: Review the details and submit the form. Keep a printout for reference.

NIFT is one of India’s premier institutions offering UG, PG, and PhD courses in fashion design, technology, and management. The NIFTEE (NIFT Entrance Examination) is conducted annually for taking admission to these programmes and includes sections such as the Creative Ability Test (CAT), General Ability Test (GAT), and Situation Test.

According to the official 2025 schedule, NIFTEE will be conducted on February 9, 2025.