NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Registration with Late Fee Ends Today - Exam Details and Steps

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
12:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency will close the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 registration window with a late fee today, January 9, 2025.
After the registration window closes, candidates will be allowed to edit particular information in their forms from January 10 to January 12, 2025.

The National Testing Agency will close the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 registration window with a late fee today, January 9, 2025. This marks the last opportunity for candidates who have not yet submitted their application form to do so through the official website.

SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process
SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process

After the registration window closes, candidates will be allowed to edit particular information in their forms from January 10 to January 12, 2025.

Steps to Complete Registration

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the Official Website: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.
  • Login/Register: Use your credentials to log in or register if you are a new user.
  • Fill in the Application Form: Provide personal, academic, and contact details accurately.
  • Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents, including a scanned photograph and signature.
  • Pay the Late Fee: Make the payment for the application and late fee (₹5000) online.
  • Submit and Print: Review the details and submit the form. Keep a printout for reference.
XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released - Check Answer Key and Result Details
XAT Response Sheet 2025 Released - Check Answer Key and Result Details

NIFT is one of India’s premier institutions offering UG, PG, and PhD courses in fashion design, technology, and management. The NIFTEE (NIFT Entrance Examination) is conducted annually for taking admission to these programmes and includes sections such as the Creative Ability Test (CAT), General Ability Test (GAT), and Situation Test.

According to the official 2025 schedule, NIFTEE will be conducted on February 9, 2025.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2025
12:51 PM
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Registration
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process

BPSC 70th Prelims

Steps to Download BPSC 70th CCE Answer Key, Raise Objections Now

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes - Result Update

TSPSC

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process

BPSC 70th Prelims

Steps to Download BPSC 70th CCE Answer Key, Raise Objections Now

Several musical performances, dances and plays kept the audience engrossed.
Inter school festival

Where stars are born and dreams take flight

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes - Result Update

TSPSC

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

FMGE December 2024

NBEMS Releases FMGE 2024 Admit Card; Exam in Jan: Steps to Download