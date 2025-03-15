TSPSC

TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Declared - Check Scores and Ranking List!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Mar 2025
10:30 AM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially announced the Group 3 Preliminary Examination results for 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results online at tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 3 Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on November 17 and November 18, 2024, to fill 1,388 vacancies in the Telangana state government. The exam was held in two shifts, with the morning session. Along with individual scores, the general rank list (GRL) has also been published for candidates to review. The GRL contains the candidates general ranks, hall ticket number, marks obtained, gender, community, zone, and categories.

NEET MDS 2025: Application Correction Window Opens, Check Important Dates
NEET MDS 2025: Application Correction Window Opens, Check Important Dates

How to Check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025?

  • Visit the official website: tspsc.gov.in
  • Click on the result link on the homepage.
  • Enter your TGPSC ID, hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details to view your result.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.
SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Out - Download Link and Qualified Candidates List
SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Out - Download Link and Qualified Candidates List

Candidates must carefully verify the details mentioned in their result. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the TSPSC helpdesk immediately.

Candidates who qualify in the Group 3 Prelims will move on to the next stage of the selection process. Based on the general ranking list (GRL), the required number of candidates will be shortlisted for the certificate verification.

Find the direct GRL pdf link here.

Last updated on 15 Mar 2025
10:31 AM
TSPSC Telangana State Public Service Commission Result
