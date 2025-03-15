NEET MDS 2025: Application Correction Window Opens, Check Important Dates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. Candidates who have submitted their application forms can make corrections through the official website (natboard.edu.in).
NEET MDS 2025 Application Correction Phases
The correction process will be conducted in two phases:
- First correction window: Open till March 17, 2025
- Final correction window: Open from March 27 to March 31, 2025
NEET MDS 2025 Application Editable Fields
During the first phase, candidates can modify any details except: Name, Test city, Nationality, Mobile number, Email ID, and Date of Birth. Candidates who wish to update their category or PwD status must pay an additional examination fee.
No new applications can be registered, and no fresh payments can be made during the edit window. However, any balance fee due to category/PwD status changes can be paid.
Candidates must log in using their credentials to edit their application forms.
Final Correction Window
During the final edit phase, candidates will receive notifications regarding deficiencies in their uploaded images (photograph, signature, thumb impression). Candidates must re-upload the corrected images within the given timeframe.
Applicants should review their applications carefully and make necessary corrections within the given deadline.