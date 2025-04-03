NCET 2025

NCET 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Edit Forms

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Apr 2025
10:38 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025, allowing registered candidates to rectify errors in their application forms before the final submission. The correction facility will be available only till today, April 3, 2025, on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/.

GATE 2025 Final Answer Key and Question Paper Out - Download Link &amp; Counselling Details
GATE 2025 Final Answer Key and Question Paper Out - Download Link &amp; Counselling Details

Steps to Make Corrections in NCET 2025 Application Form

  1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/
  2. Click on the login link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your application number and password to access the application form.
  4. Make the necessary changes in the application form.
  5. Review the modifications and submit the corrected form.
TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 Answer Key Release Date Revised - Schedule and Marking Scheme
TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 Answer Key Release Date Revised - Schedule and Marking Scheme

This correction period is a crucial opportunity for applicants to review and amend details in their forms. Once the correction window closes, no further modifications will be permitted under any circumstances, as stated in the official NTA notification. Candidates are advised to verify their particulars carefully to avoid discrepancies in their final submission.

The NCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam city slip will be issued in the first week of April, while the admit card is expected to be released 3-4 days before the exam date.

NCET is conducted for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) across Central/State Universities, IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the 2025-26 academic session.

