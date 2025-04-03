NCET 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Edit Forms

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. The correction facility will be available only till today, April 3, 2025, on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025, allowing registered candidates to rectify errors in their application forms before the final submission. The correction facility will be available only till today, April 3, 2025, on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/.

Steps to Make Corrections in NCET 2025 Application Form

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ Click on the login link on the homepage. Enter your application number and password to access the application form. Make the necessary changes in the application form. Review the modifications and submit the corrected form.

ADVERTISEMENT

This correction period is a crucial opportunity for applicants to review and amend details in their forms. Once the correction window closes, no further modifications will be permitted under any circumstances, as stated in the official NTA notification. Candidates are advised to verify their particulars carefully to avoid discrepancies in their final submission.

The NCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam city slip will be issued in the first week of April, while the admit card is expected to be released 3-4 days before the exam date.

NCET is conducted for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) across Central/State Universities, IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the 2025-26 academic session.