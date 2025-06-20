CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Objection Submission Closes Today - Final Key & Result Details

Posted on 20 Jun 2025
10:13 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the challenge window for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 answer key and recorded responses today, i.e., June 20 (11 PM). Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key/response sheet must do so through the official website.

The initial key for the exam was published earlier on June 17. Following this, NTA opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections.

How to Raise Objections

  • Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘Answer Key Challenge for CUET(UG)-2025’ option on the homepage.
  • Enter the required details (application number and password).
  • Select the question/answer to challenge.
  • Upload relevant supporting documents in a single PDF file.
  • Finalise the challenges submitted and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹200 per question.
  • Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline, since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.

CUET UG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate National Testing Agency (NTA)
