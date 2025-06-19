KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Seat Matrix Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Seat Availability & Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jun 2025
10:37 AM

File Image

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the KCET 2025 seat matrix on its website, providing detailed information on seat availability across government, private, minority, and other colleges. Candidates can now view and download the seat matrix PDF by visiting the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

AP DSC 2025 Exam Scheduled for June 20-21 Postponed - Revised Admit Card Download Date Out
AP DSC 2025 Exam Scheduled for June 20-21 Postponed - Revised Admit Card Download Date Out

This announcement follows the declaration of the KCET 2025 result on May 24 and the spot rank result on June 2. Alongside the seat matrix, KEA has also issued a special eligibility list, prepared based on the medical examination conducted offline from June 3 to 6, 2025.

To access the KCET 2025 seat matrix, candidates should visit the official KEA website, navigate to the UGCET admission notification section, and click on the draft matrix list link to download the PDF. The document details the number of available seats for each course and college, classified into various categories such as General, SC, ST, and other reserved categories.

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Out - Download Response Sheet, Raise Objections on cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Out - Download Response Sheet, Raise Objections on cuet.nta.nic.in

The seat matrix is a crucial document for candidates participating in the upcoming KCET counselling 2025, expected to begin in the fourth week of June. It helps students assess the availability of seats in different institutions and plan their college and course preferences accordingly.

As per the notification, candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents ready for the upcoming counselling registration and verification processes. The counselling schedule and further guidelines are anticipated to be published shortly on the official KEA portal. Students are encouraged to regularly check the website for updates to stay informed about the latest admission developments.

Last updated on 19 Jun 2025
10:38 AM
KCET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka Common Entrance Test
