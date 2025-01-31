CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Dates Out - All Key Updates

Posted on 31 Jan 2025
09:43 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam date sheet for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session. Candidates who are preparing for the exam can now download the official exam schedule from the official website – csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Exam Schedule

As per the schedule, the exam will begin on February 28, 2025, and continue until March 2, 2025. The Mathematical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences papers will be conducted on February 28, 2025, from 9 AM to noon, followed by the Chemical Sciences paper from 3 PM to 6 PM. The Life Sciences exam will be held in two shifts on March 1, 2025, from 9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM. The Physical Sciences exam is scheduled for March 2, 2025, from 9 AM to noon.

UGC NET Result 2025 and Answer Key Release - Check Steps and Updates
UGC NET Result 2025 and Answer Key Release - Check Steps and Updates
WB NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling Begins!
WB NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling Begins!

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor along with PhD admission, and PhD admission only.

The exam will consist of three parts with objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and there will be no break between sections. It will be conducted in both Hindi and English, and candidates must answer in the medium they selected during the application process. To download the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Schedule, candidates need to visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in, click on the exam schedule link, and download the PDF for reference. The city intimation slip and admit card will be uploaded separately on the NTA website.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can contact NTA via email at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call the helpline numbers at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2025
09:43 AM
CSIR UGC NET CSIR UGC NET December 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA)
