NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Schedule Revised: Key Dates and Changes

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2025
15:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced modifications to the All India Quota (AIQ) and State counselling schedule for NEET PG 2024 admissions.
The revised schedule extends multiple deadlines, allowing more time for candidates to complete their admission process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced modifications to the All India Quota (AIQ) and State counselling schedule for NEET PG 2024 admissions. The revised schedule extends multiple deadlines, allowing more time for candidates to complete their admission process.

The committee recently also released the list of candidates who have secured admission under NEET PG 2024 counselling up to Round 3, following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea seeking cancellation of these admissions.

JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key Out Now - Download Link and Result Update
JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key Out Now - Download Link and Result Update
NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule
NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule

In another development, the National Medical Commission (NMC) updated the seat matrix for postgraduate medical courses for the 2024-25 academic session. Candidates were able to check the revised seat matrix on the official website, nmc.org.in, which provided details such as state, college name, university affiliation, course, and total available seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Round 3 counselling now concludes on February 16, with state counselling (AIQ, Deemed & Central State Quota) reporting extended until February 15, 2025.

Stray Vacancy Round Key Dates

  • Registration - February 12 to February 16, 2025
  • Choice Filling and Locking - February 13 to February 16, 2025
  • Seat Allotment Result - February 19, 2025
  • Reporting - February 20 to February 28, 2025
  • Joined Candidate’s Data Submission by MCC - March 1, 2025

With these changes, candidates now have extended opportunities to complete their counselling and admission process for NEET PG 2024. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates and instructions regarding the counselling process.

Last updated on 10 Feb 2025
15:38 PM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
Similar stories
Odisha Public Service Commission

Application Window Closes Today for Odisha Civil Services 2024 at opsc.gov.in- Read D. . .

Gujarat government

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Results OUT- Details Here

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key Out Now - Download Link and Result Update

KMAT 2024

CEE Kerala to Close the Application Window for KMAT 2025 Today- Apply Link Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Odisha Public Service Commission

Application Window Closes Today for Odisha Civil Services 2024 at opsc.gov.in- Read D. . .

Gujarat government

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Results OUT- Details Here

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key Out Now - Download Link and Result Update

KMAT 2024

CEE Kerala to Close the Application Window for KMAT 2025 Today- Apply Link Inside

Representative Image
Madhyamik examination

West Bengal Madhyamik exam begins amid tight security; Nearly 10 lakh students appear

SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 - Download Steps and Vacancy Update

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality