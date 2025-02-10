NEET PG Counselling 2024 Schedule Revised: Key Dates and Changes

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced modifications to the All India Quota (AIQ) and State counselling schedule for NEET PG 2024 admissions. The revised schedule extends multiple deadlines, allowing more time for candidates to complete their admission process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced modifications to the All India Quota (AIQ) and State counselling schedule for NEET PG 2024 admissions. The revised schedule extends multiple deadlines, allowing more time for candidates to complete their admission process.

The committee recently also released the list of candidates who have secured admission under NEET PG 2024 counselling up to Round 3, following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea seeking cancellation of these admissions.

In another development, the National Medical Commission (NMC) updated the seat matrix for postgraduate medical courses for the 2024-25 academic session. Candidates were able to check the revised seat matrix on the official website, nmc.org.in, which provided details such as state, college name, university affiliation, course, and total available seats.

Round 3 counselling now concludes on February 16, with state counselling (AIQ, Deemed & Central State Quota) reporting extended until February 15, 2025.

Stray Vacancy Round Key Dates

Registration - February 12 to February 16, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking - February 13 to February 16, 2025

Seat Allotment Result - February 19, 2025

Reporting - February 20 to February 28, 2025

Joined Candidate’s Data Submission by MCC - March 1, 2025

With these changes, candidates now have extended opportunities to complete their counselling and admission process for NEET PG 2024. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates and instructions regarding the counselling process.