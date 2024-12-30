CSIR UGC NET 2024 December Registration Ends Today - Admit Card Soon

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially conclude the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session today, i.e., December 30, 2024. This marks the final opportunity for interested candidates to submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially conclude the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session today, i.e., December 30, 2024. This marks the final opportunity for interested candidates to submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. However, registered candidates will be given an additional day to complete their application fee payment.

Important Dates

Application Fee Payment Deadline - December 31, 2024

Application Correction - January 1 to January 2, 2025

Exam - February 16 to February 28, 2025

As for the issuance of the admit card and city intimation slip, the specific dates will be announced by NTA in due time on their official website.

Exam Structure and Format

The CSIR UGC NET December 2024 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam is divided into five subjects:

Life Sciences Chemical Sciences Mathematical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences Physical Sciences

Each subject paper is three hours long and consists of three parts:

Part A: General Aptitude (common to all subjects), testing logical reasoning, numerical ability, and analytical skills.

Part B: Subject-specific multiple-choice questions covering core topics.

Part C: Higher-order questions requiring analytical skills and application of scientific concepts.

The exam serves as a gateway for candidates aspiring to secure Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and lectureship positions in the field of science and technology.