CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 December Registration Ends Today - Admit Card Soon

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2024
11:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially conclude the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session today, i.e., December 30, 2024.
This marks the final opportunity for interested candidates to submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially conclude the registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session today, i.e., December 30, 2024. This marks the final opportunity for interested candidates to submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. However, registered candidates will be given an additional day to complete their application fee payment.

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps &amp; Exam Updates
UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps &amp; Exam Updates

Important Dates

  • Application Fee Payment Deadline - December 31, 2024
  • Application Correction - January 1 to January 2, 2025
  • Exam - February 16 to February 28, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

As for the issuance of the admit card and city intimation slip, the specific dates will be announced by NTA in due time on their official website.

Exam Structure and Format

The CSIR UGC NET December 2024 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam is divided into five subjects:

  1. Life Sciences
  2. Chemical Sciences
  3. Mathematical Sciences
  4. Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences
  5. Physical Sciences
AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link &amp; Qualifying Criteria
AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link &amp; Qualifying Criteria

Each subject paper is three hours long and consists of three parts:

  • Part A: General Aptitude (common to all subjects), testing logical reasoning, numerical ability, and analytical skills.
  • Part B: Subject-specific multiple-choice questions covering core topics.
  • Part C: Higher-order questions requiring analytical skills and application of scientific concepts.

The exam serves as a gateway for candidates aspiring to secure Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and lectureship positions in the field of science and technology.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2024
11:32 AM
CSIR UGC NET Joint CSIR-UGC NET
Similar stories
UGC NET 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps & Exam Updates

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link & Qualifying Criteria

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration to End Soon - Steps and Key Updates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Registration Window For UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 Closes Soon- Read Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps & Exam Updates

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link & Qualifying Criteria

Rabindra Bharati University
higher education

RBU sacks registrar: Government doubts legality, advocate general's opinion sought

MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration to End Soon - Steps and Key Updates

Aditya Academy Group of Schools

Aditya Academy’s GenNext 2024: Celebrating 30 Years of Legacy Backed by Creativity . . .