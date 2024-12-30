UGC NET 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps & Exam Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2024
10:20 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2024 examination, scheduled to commence on January 3, 2025.
Candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2024 examination, scheduled to commence on January 3, 2025. Candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, by using their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET December 2024 exams will be conducted between January 3 and January 16, 2025. The examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across 85 subjects.

Currently, the admit cards are available only for the January 3 examination. Admit cards for the subsequent dates will be released in due course.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 3, the test is divided into two shifts;

  • Shift 1 (9 AM to Noon): Public Administration and Education
  • Shift 2 (3 PM to 6 PM): Economics/Rural Economics/Cooperation/Demography/ Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics, Museology & Conservation
AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link &amp; Qualifying Criteria
AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link &amp; Qualifying Criteria
ICAI CA Final November 2024 Result: Pass Percentage and Toppers List
ICAI CA Final November 2024 Result: Pass Percentage and Toppers List

Steps to Download UGC NET Admit Card

  1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the "UGC-NET December-2024: Click Here to Download Admit Card" link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  4. Submit the details to access the admit card.
  5. Download and print the admit card for exam day.

Candidates must carry all pages of their printed admit card, including the undertaking form, to the exam venue.

In case of difficulties downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2024
10:21 AM
UGC NET 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET December 2024
Similar stories
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link & Qualifying Criteria

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration to End Soon - Steps and Key Updates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Registration Window For UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 Closes Soon- Read Details Here

MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link & Qualifying Criteria

Rabindra Bharati University
higher education

RBU sacks registrar: Government doubts legality, advocate general's opinion sought

MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration to End Soon - Steps and Key Updates

Aditya Academy Group of Schools

Aditya Academy’s GenNext 2024: Celebrating 30 Years of Legacy Backed by Creativity . . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Registration Window For UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 Closes Soon- Read Details Here