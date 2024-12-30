UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps & Exam Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2024 examination, scheduled to commence on January 3, 2025. Candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2024 examination, scheduled to commence on January 3, 2025. Candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, by using their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET December 2024 exams will be conducted between January 3 and January 16, 2025. The examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across 85 subjects.

Currently, the admit cards are available only for the January 3 examination. Admit cards for the subsequent dates will be released in due course.

On January 3, the test is divided into two shifts;

Shift 1 (9 AM to Noon): Public Administration and Education

Shift 2 (3 PM to 6 PM): Economics/Rural Economics/Cooperation/Demography/ Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics, Museology & Conservation

Steps to Download UGC NET Admit Card

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the "UGC-NET December-2024: Click Here to Download Admit Card" link on the homepage. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Submit the details to access the admit card. Download and print the admit card for exam day.

Candidates must carry all pages of their printed admit card, including the undertaking form, to the exam venue.

In case of difficulties downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.