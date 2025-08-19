ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2025 Out for September Exams - Download Link and Updates

ICAI CA 2025

Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially issued the admit cards for the Chartered Accountant (CA) September 2025 exams.
Registered candidates can now download their ICAI CA Inter and Final admit card 2025 through the official portal — eservices.icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially issued the admit cards for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate and Final September 2025 exams. Registered candidates can now download their ICAI CA Inter and Final admit card 2025 through the official portal — eservices.icai.org — by logging in with their registration number and SSP password.

Steps to download the ICAI CA Inter, Final Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their admit card:

  1. Visit the CA Self-Service official website at eservices.icai.org.
  2. Click on the “Admit Card” link under the 'news and announcement' section.
  3. Choose the relevant option for CA Intermediate or CA Final.
  4. Enter registration number and password.
  5. Submit the details to view the admit card.
  6. Download and take a printout for future use.

The ICAI CA September 2025 admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, roll number, registration number, exam group, exam centre details, reporting time, schedule, and key instructions for candidates.

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Dates

  • CA Foundation: September 16, 18, 20, 22
  • CA Intermediate: September 4 to 15

Group 1: September 4, 7, 9

Group 2: September 11, 13, 15

  • CA Final: September 3 to 14

Group 1: September 3, 6, 8

Group 2: September 10, 12, 14

Candidates must carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

