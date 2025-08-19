NEET UG 2025

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Phase 1 Final Seat Allotment Out - Link and Reporting Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Aug 2025
10:59 AM

File Image

Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the final seat allotment result for Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS admissions.
Candidates can check their allotment status by logging in at the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between August 19 and 24, 2025. The allotment details, including the candidate’s name, roll number, allotted course, college, category, and fee particulars, are available on the candidate’s home page and in the allotment memo.

Allotted students can download the ‘data sheet’ and are required to produce its printout along with the allotment memo and necessary documents before the college authorities during admission. For those admitted to government medical or dental colleges, the fee must be remitted online to the commissioner. Candidates allotted seats in self-financing colleges need to pay the fee as mentioned in the allotment memo directly to the colleges. Since the Kerala MBBS fees in self-financing colleges are yet to be finalised, students will pay the previous year’s amount and adjust the balance once the final fee structure for 2025-26 is fixed.

CEE further clarified that NRI candidates must resolve affidavit-related defects by the given deadline, while candidates allotted provisionally under court orders or pending verification from KIRTADS will be subject to final judgments and verification results.

The commissioner also confirmed that the revised allotment added 335 more MBBS and BDS seats under the state quota, following changes in the NEET UG state quota counselling dates announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Find the direct allotment download link here.

Last updated on 19 Aug 2025
11:00 AM
NEET UG 2025 Kerala NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling seat allotment
