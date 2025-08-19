Amazon Future Engineer

Amazon India Launches 500 New Tech Scholarships for Underprivileged Girls - Application Opens

Posted on 19 Aug 2025
Amazon India has expanded its Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) initiative by announcing 500 new scholarships for girls from underprivileged backgrounds, coinciding with the graduation of its first scholarship cohort. The programme is designed to empower female engineering students from low-income families, encouraging equal gender opportunities in India’s tech industry.

In collaboration with the Foundation for Excellence (FFE), Amazon will award scholarships based on academic merit, financial need, and leadership potential. Each scholar will receive ₹2 lakh in financial support spread across four years (₹50,000 annually), along with a laptop to aid their learning.

Beyond financial aid, the programme also offers specialised technical bootcamps, paid internships at Amazon, and mentorship from professional engineers, ensuring holistic development and employability for the scholars.

Applications for the 2025–29 cycle are now open at amazonfutureengineer.in until November 30, 2025. While students from all engineering fields are eligible, computer science, information technology, and related disciplines will be prioritised.

Highlighting the programme’s impact, Prateek Agarwal, AFE Lead, said, “Seeing these scholars—many of whom are first-generation college graduates from tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Latur in Maharashtra and Chaibasa in Jharkhand—transform into confident tech professionals demonstrates the impact of providing equal opportunities in education and career development.”

The initiative has already shown promising results. Since its inception in 2022, the AFE programme has awarded 1,700 scholarships, with over 80% of its first batch securing placements in Fortune 500 companies, including Amazon’s engineering teams.

With this expansion, Amazon continues its mission to bridge the gender gap in technology and nurture the next generation of women engineers in India.

Find the direct application link here.

