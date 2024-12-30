AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link & Qualifying Criteria

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2024
09:27 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the much-awaited AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) can now download the answer key from the official website.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the much-awaited AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) can now download the answer key from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, and comprised 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with candidates given three hours to complete the test.

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1267 Posts Now
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1267 Posts Now

Steps to Download AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the link for "Download AIBE-XIX Answer Key" displayed on the homepage.
  • A PDF file containing the answer key will open.
  • Verify the details and download the PDF for future reference.
CBSE Extends Single Girl Child Scholarship Deadline: Key Details
CBSE Extends Single Girl Child Scholarship Deadline: Key Details

Qualifying Criteria

To pass the AIBE 19 exam, candidates must meet the following category-based score requirements:

  • General and OBC candidates: Minimum of 45% marks
  • SC, ST, and disabled candidates: Minimum of 40% marks

Passing the AIBE is essential for candidates to obtain the Certificate of Practice (COP), a mandatory requirement for practicing law in India.

Candidates will have the opportunity to review the answers and raise objections if discrepancies are found. After addressing the objections, BCI will release the final answer key, following which the results will be declared.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2024
09:41 AM
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 Bar Council of India (BCI)
Similar stories
CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration to End Soon - Steps and Key Updates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Registration Window For UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 Closes Soon- Read Details Here

MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Choice Filling For NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024 Underway at mcc.nic.in- Important. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rabindra Bharati University
higher education

RBU sacks registrar: Government doubts legality, advocate general's opinion sought

MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration to End Soon - Steps and Key Updates

Aditya Academy Group of Schools

Aditya Academy’s GenNext 2024: Celebrating 30 Years of Legacy Backed by Creativity . . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Registration Window For UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 Closes Soon- Read Details Here

sports day

In Pictures| Annual Sports Day Celebration 2024 at The Heritage School