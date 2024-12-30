AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link & Qualifying Criteria

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the much-awaited AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) can now download the answer key from the official website.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the much-awaited AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) can now download the answer key from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, and comprised 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with candidates given three hours to complete the test.

Steps to Download AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the link for "Download AIBE-XIX Answer Key" displayed on the homepage.

A PDF file containing the answer key will open.

Verify the details and download the PDF for future reference.

Qualifying Criteria

To pass the AIBE 19 exam, candidates must meet the following category-based score requirements:

General and OBC candidates: Minimum of 45% marks

SC, ST, and disabled candidates: Minimum of 40% marks

Passing the AIBE is essential for candidates to obtain the Certificate of Practice (COP), a mandatory requirement for practicing law in India.

Candidates will have the opportunity to review the answers and raise objections if discrepancies are found. After addressing the objections, BCI will release the final answer key, following which the results will be declared.

Find the direct download link here.