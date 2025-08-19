Mumbai University Postpones Exams Amidst Incessant Rain! Schools Declared Shut

Summary Mumbai University has postponed all examinations scheduled for August 19, 2025, due to a heavy rainfall alert in the city. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all primary and secondary schools in Mumbai on August 19, 2025, citing safety concerns amid the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Mumbai University has postponed all examinations scheduled for August 19, 2025, due to a heavy rainfall alert in the city. The decision was taken to ensure student safety and avoid inconvenience caused by the extreme weather conditions.

In its official statement, the university announced that the postponed examinations will now be conducted on August 23, 2025, at the originally planned timings. The affected exams include a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Dr Pooja Raundale, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, urged students and affiliated colleges to take note of the revised schedule and prepare accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all primary and secondary schools in Mumbai on August 19, 2025, citing safety concerns amid the ongoing heavy rainfall. The order applies to schools of all boards, managements, and mediums, including private aided and unaided institutions within BMC limits. The civic body has directed schools to reschedule any exams, training sessions, or activities planned for the day.

Similar directives have been issued in Thane, Bhiwandi, and Palghar, where local civic bodies declared holidays for schools after reviewing alerts from the State Emergency Centre and the Regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba. Officials have instructed schools to immediately notify parents and students about the closures and revised schedules.