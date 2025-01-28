All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination

AISSEE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Admit Card Update

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2025
09:46 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 today, January 28. Candidates who need to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so via the official website (exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE).

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA. The fields that can be modified include gender, date of birth, category, medium, and parents' names. Whereas, fields like the candidate’s name, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, permanent address, correspondence address, and exam city cannot be edited.

How to Modify AISSEE Application Form

  • Visit the official AISSEE website: exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.
  • Log in using your application number and password.
  • Make the necessary changes to your application form.
  • Submit the corrected form and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a printed copy for future reference.
Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

The AISSEE 2025 registration period, extended till January 23, has officially closed. The exam will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets across numerous cities in India. The complete schedule and admit card release dates will be announced soon.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2025
09:47 AM
All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination National Testing Agency (NTA) aissee
