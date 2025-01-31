GATE 2025 Tomorrow - Exam Guidelines, Barred Items List and Exam Centre Changes

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025) on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The exam will be held in two slots—9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025) on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The exam will be held in two slots—9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Examination Schedule

February 1, 2025 - CS1, AG, MA (forenoon session) and CS2, NM, MT, TF, IN (afternoon session)

February 2, 2025 - ME, PE, AR (forenoon session) and EE (afternoon session)

February 15, 2025 - CY, AE, DA, ES, PI (forenoon session) and EC, GE, XH, BM, EY (afternoon session)

February 16, 2025 - CE1, GG, CH, PH, BT (forenoon session) and CE2, ST, XE, XL, MN (afternoon session)

Candidates must check their respective categories and shifts for the examination.

Admit Card & Exam Day Requirements

Candidates who have not yet downloaded their GATE 2025 hall tickets can access them by entering their unique credentials on the official website. On the exam day, candidates must bring a printout of the admit card along with an original, valid photo ID proof such as a passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, or driving license. The admit card is valid only if the candidate’s photograph and signature are clear and legible.

GATE 2025: List of Banned Items

Candidates must not carry the following items inside the examination hall:

Any kind of electronic or communication device including mobile phones.

Stationery items such as calculators, pens, pencils, pencil boxes, pouches, papers, and printed/handwritten textual materials are strictly prohibited.

Wallets and watches will also not be permitted inside the examination hall.

Any candidate found in possession of banned items will be disqualified from the examination.

Exam Centre Update

Due to the large-scale gathering for the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has shifted the GATE 2025 Prayagraj exam centres to Lucknow. Candidates appearing must download their updated admit cards from the official websites—GOAPS portal (goaps.iitr.ac.in).