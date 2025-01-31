GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Tomorrow - Exam Guidelines, Barred Items List and Exam Centre Changes

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
13:26 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025) on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.
The exam will be held in two slots—9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025) on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The exam will be held in two slots—9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Examination Schedule

  • February 1, 2025 - CS1, AG, MA (forenoon session) and CS2, NM, MT, TF, IN (afternoon session)
  • February 2, 2025 - ME, PE, AR (forenoon session) and EE (afternoon session)
  • February 15, 2025 - CY, AE, DA, ES, PI (forenoon session) and EC, GE, XH, BM, EY (afternoon session)
  • February 16, 2025 - CE1, GG, CH, PH, BT (forenoon session) and CE2, ST, XE, XL, MN (afternoon session)
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must check their respective categories and shifts for the examination.

NIRF Rankings 2025 Data Submission Window Closes Today - New Category Introduced!
NIRF Rankings 2025 Data Submission Window Closes Today - New Category Introduced!

Admit Card & Exam Day Requirements

Candidates who have not yet downloaded their GATE 2025 hall tickets can access them by entering their unique credentials on the official website. On the exam day, candidates must bring a printout of the admit card along with an original, valid photo ID proof such as a passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, or driving license. The admit card is valid only if the candidate’s photograph and signature are clear and legible.

WB NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling Begins!
WB NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling Begins!

GATE 2025: List of Banned Items

Candidates must not carry the following items inside the examination hall:

  • Any kind of electronic or communication device including mobile phones.
  • Stationery items such as calculators, pens, pencils, pencil boxes, pouches, papers, and printed/handwritten textual materials are strictly prohibited.
  • Wallets and watches will also not be permitted inside the examination hall.

Any candidate found in possession of banned items will be disqualified from the examination.

Exam Centre Update

Due to the large-scale gathering for the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has shifted the GATE 2025 Prayagraj exam centres to Lucknow. Candidates appearing must download their updated admit cards from the official websites—GOAPS portal (goaps.iitr.ac.in).

Last updated on 31 Jan 2025
13:27 PM
GATE 2025 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Open Date: Steps and Exam Changes

KTET 2024

KTET November Answer Key 2024 Out – Check and Challenge Now

BPSC 70th Prelims

BPSC Releases 70th Prelims Marksheet 2025: How to Download

NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2025 Data Submission Window Closes Today - New Category Introduced!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Open Date: Steps and Exam Changes

BPSC 70th Prelims

BPSC Releases 70th Prelims Marksheet 2025: How to Download

KTET 2024

KTET November Answer Key 2024 Out – Check and Challenge Now

NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2025 Data Submission Window Closes Today - New Category Introduced!

MAT 2025

AIMA MAT February 2025 Registration Begins - Exam Dates Out at mat.aima.in!

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Dates Out - All Key Updates