MAT 2025

AIMA MAT February 2025 Registration Begins - Exam Dates Out at mat.aima.in!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
10:40 AM

File Image

Summary
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has opened the online registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February 2025 session.
The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted four times a year for admissions into MBA/PGDM/MMS programmes in over 600 reputed business schools across India.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has opened the online registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February 2025 session. Candidates can apply for the Paper-Based Test (PBT) until March 2, 2025, and for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) until March 9, 2025, via the official website.

Steps to Apply for AIMA MAT February 2025

  1. Visit the official website at mat.aima.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Register’ option displayed on the homepage.
  3. Complete registration to obtain your unique credentials.
  4. Login > Proceed to fill out the application form.
  5. Upload the required documents.
  6. Choose your preferred Management Institutes (MIs).
  7. Make the payment of the application fee.
  8. Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference.
Application Fee

Candidates applying for either the PBT or CBT mode will have to pay an amount of ₹2100, whereas, applicants who want to appear for both modes will have to pay ₹3600 as their application fee.

AIMA MAT February 2025 Exam Dates

  • PBT Exam: March 9, 2025
  • CBT Exam: March 23, 2025

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted four times a year (February, May, August, and December) for admissions into MBA/PGDM/MMS programmes in over 600 reputed business schools across India. The exam consists of five sections – Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis & Sufficiency, Intelligence & Critical Reasoning, and Economic & Business Environment.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2025
10:41 AM
MAT 2025 Management Aptitude Test AIMA Registration
