IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 on afcat.cdac.in Soon - Exam and Vacancy Updates

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to release the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) 2025 admit cards today, February 7, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, and applicants are advised to keep it safe.

The admit card will also be sent to the candidate’s registered email address. If any applicant fails to receive their admit card or encounters difficulties in downloading it, they can contact the AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune via helpline numbers 020-25503105 / 020-25503106 or email afcatcell@cdac.in for assistance.

AFCAT 2025 Vacancy & Exam Pattern

This year, AFCAT 1 2025 aims to fill 336 positions across various branches:

Flying Branch – 30 positions

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch – 189 positions

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch – 117 positions

Special Entries – NCC Special Entry & Meteorology Entry

The AFCAT 2025 will be conducted for various branches of the Indian Air Force, including Flying, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical), and NCC Special Entry programmes. The exam is scheduled for February 22 and February 23, 2025, in two shifts (shift 1 from 10 AM to noon and shift 2 from 3 PM to 5 PM).