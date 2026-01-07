From Code to Cobots: IIT Delhi Launches Third Cohort of its Executive Programme in Robotics

Summary The programme draws on inputs from Top robotics experts and industry leaders from India and the USA, enabling professionals to build job-ready capability and deliver measurable impact across technology-driven sectors The programme spans six modules-Robotics and Automation; Sensing and Perception; Actuators and Motion; Modelling; AI and Machine Learning; Embedded Control and Mechatronics; and Applications and Future Directions-supported by tutorials in CAD design, 3D printing, Arduino programming, AI/ML for robotics

As AI, IoT and intelligent automation reshape how organisations design, build and operate, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has opened admissions for the third cohort of its Executive Programme in Robotics. The programme draws on inputs from Top robotics experts and industry leaders from India and the USA, enabling professionals to build job-ready capability and deliver measurable impact across technology-driven sectors.

The five-month Executive Programme in Robotics equips learners with a rare blend of managerial perspective and deep technical grounding to navigate the fast-evolving robotics ecosystem. Participants learn to develop and implement robotic applications using programming languages, design and control robotic systems and networks, and build robotic devices from the ground up—mechanically and electronically. The curriculum also strengthens capability in robotic vision, helping learners apply visual sensors to real-world robotics use cases.

According to an ABI Research report, the world could see nearly 13 million robots in circulation by 2030, with the industry expected to expand at a 14% CAGR and reach a market size of US$111 billion by 2030; humanoid robots represent the fastest-growing segment due to the category’s early-stage maturity. India’s momentum continues, with 9,100 units installed in 2024 (up 7%); the automotive sector led adoption, accounting for a 45% market share. In annual installations, India now ranks sixth globally, moving one place up behind Germany-underscoring the urgency to build skilled talent as manufacturing modernises through robotics and automation.

Speaking at the announcement, Prof. Arnab Chanda, Programme Coordinator and Associate Professor, IIT Delhi said, “Robotics now sits at the intersection of AI, sensing and advanced manufacturing and industry needs engineers who can design, programme and deploy intelligent systems responsibly. Through this Executive Programme in Robotics, IIT Delhi brings together research-led teaching and practitioner insight to help professionals build deep technical capability, sharpen systems thinking and accelerate innovation across high-impact sectors, in India and globally.”

The programme spans six modules-Robotics and Automation; Sensing and Perception; Actuators and Motion; Modelling; AI and Machine Learning; Embedded Control and Mechatronics; and Applications and Future Directions-supported by tutorials in CAD design, 3D printing, Arduino programming, AI/ML for robotics, DIY robotics and ROS training. Each learner completes a hands-on capstone by developing one robot per participant, supported by structured research and guided implementation.

IIT Delhi will deliver the programme through live, interactive Direct-to-Device (D2D) sessions featuring industry-relevant lectures, tutorials, hands-on tools and project work. Learners will also participate in an exclusive one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, engaging directly with the institute’s academic and research environment. Graduates with a minimum of 50% marks are eligible to apply. On successful completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Successful Completion.