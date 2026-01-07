Punjab Government Announces Closure of Schools Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog

Summary Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains made the announcement today, Wednesday (January 7) The move comes amid a sharp dip in temperatures across Punjab and neighbouring Haryana

In view of the intensifying cold wave and dense fog across Punjab, the state government has announced the closure of schools until January 13. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains made the announcement today, Wednesday (January 7).

The decision applies to all government, aided, recognised, and private schools across the state. The minister said that schools will reopen on January 14, subject to weather conditions.

The move comes amid a sharp dip in temperatures across Punjab and neighbouring Haryana. According to the weather office, several areas recorded minimum temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

As per data shared with PTI, Bathinda was the coldest location in Punjab, recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar registered a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6.6 degrees, Patiala 7.1 degrees, and Gurdaspur 5.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Chandigarh was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Authorities have cited the health and safety of students as the primary reason for the closure, as cold conditions and reduced visibility due to fog continue to disrupt daily life in the region. Residents have also been advised to take precautions during early morning and late-night hours.