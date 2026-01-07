CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 First Seat Allotment Result Released: Check LLB, LLM Merit List by NLUs

Posted on 07 Jan 2026
12:46 PM

Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially published the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 first provisional allotment list.
Candidates can access the seat allotment list by visiting the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially published the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 first provisional allotment list for UG and PG admission today, January 7. Candidates can access the seat allotment list by visiting the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Notably, individual NLUs have also released their separate first allotment lists on the CLAT official website as well as their respective websites.

The CLAT 2026 examination was conducted on December 7, 2025, for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes across participating NLUs.

Steps to Access the Allotment List

  • Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘1st Provisional Allotment List’ option under the notifications section.
  • Select the specific institute to check its published list.
  • View the displayed PDF.

Aspirants allotted a seat in the CLAT 2026 first round must carefully choose between three options - Freeze, Float, or Exit.

According to the official counselling schedule, candidates who are offered seats in the first round must complete the admission formalities, including confirmation of the allotted seat and payment of the admission fee, by January 15, 2026. Failure to complete these steps within the prescribed timeline may result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CLAT counselling website for further updates, instructions, and subsequent counselling rounds related to CLAT 2026 admissions.

Find the direct institute-wise allotment list here.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2026
CLAT 2026 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) seat allotment Counselling Consortium of National Law Universities
