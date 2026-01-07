AIIMS NORCET 10 Exam Schedule 2026 Announced - Check Stage I, II Key Dates

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially released the examination schedule for the AIIMS NORCET 10 Recruitment 2026. The schedule has been published as part of the annual examination calendar, outlining key dates for both stages of the recruitment process.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially released the examination schedule for the AIIMS NORCET 10 Recruitment 2026, conducted to select Nursing Officers across various AIIMS institutes through a national-level eligibility test. The schedule has been published as part of the annual examination calendar, outlining key dates for both stages of the recruitment process.

As per the announcement, the Stage I preliminary examination for AIIMS NORCET 10 will be held on April 11, 2026. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary round will have their results declared on April 16, 2026. The Stage II main examination is scheduled for April 30, 2026, while the final result is expected to be announced on May 11, 2026. AIIMS has clarified that separate admit cards will be issued for each stage of the examination, and candidates will be required to download them individually from the official portal.

To be eligible for AIIMS NORCET 10, applicants must meet the prescribed age and educational criteria. The age limit for candidates is between 18 and 30 years. However, age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates are eligible for a relaxation of five years, Other Backward Classes candidates are allowed three years, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) can avail relaxation of up to ten years. Additional age relaxations are also applicable for PWBD candidates belonging to OBC or SC/ST categories, as well as for ex-servicemen.

In terms of educational qualifications, candidates must possess a BSc Nursing, BSc (Hons) Nursing, Post-Basic BSc Nursing, or a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery. All applicants must be registered with the State Nursing Council or the Indian Nursing Council. Additionally, candidates holding a diploma qualification are required to have at least two years of hospital experience after completing their course to be eligible for the recruitment examination.

The application fee for AIIMS NORCET 10 Recruitment 2026 has been fixed at ₹3,000 for candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories. Applicants from SC, ST, and EWS categories are required to pay ₹2,400. Candidates with benchmark disabilities are exempted from paying the application fee. AIIMS has stated that the fee, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official AIIMS examination website at www.aiimsexams.ac.in. The application process includes registration with basic personal details, filling out the online application form, uploading the required documents, and completing the fee payment through available online payment modes. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and examination schedule before submitting their applications.