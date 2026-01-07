BPSC

BPSC 70th CCE Interview Schedule Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Know Dates Here

Posted on 07 Jan 2026
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for candidates who qualified the main (written) examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). According to the official notification, the interview process will commence on January 21 and continue till February 28 at the Commission’s office in Patna.

The interviews will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will begin at 10:30 am, while the second shift is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm. Candidates have been instructed to report to the Commission’s office one hour prior to the time mentioned in their interview call letter.

BPSC has informed that the interview call letters will be made available on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, one week before the start of the interview process.

In its notice, the Commission clarified that the candidature of all candidates called for the interview is purely provisional. “Mere appearance in the interview does not confirm their candidature or eligibility. The Commission reserves the right to take necessary decisions regarding candidature/eligibility at the time of interview or thereafter, as deemed appropriate,” the notification stated.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,035 vacancies under the 70th CCE. The main examination was conducted on April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30, 2025. Earlier, the preliminary examination was held on December 13 and January 4, and its results were declared on January 31.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BPSC website for updates and further instructions related to the interview process.

