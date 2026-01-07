bseb

BSEB Releases BBOSE Class 10, 12 Answer Key for June and December 2025 Exams; Objection Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2026
14:45 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the exams can download the answer keys from the official website biharboardonline.com
The answer keys were uploaded on the official websites from January 7 to maintain transparency in the evaluation process

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer keys for the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted in June 2025 and December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can download the answer keys from the official website biharboardonline.com.

Along with the release of the answer keys, the board has opened the objection window for candidates and other individuals who wish to challenge any answer provided in the matric and intermediate answer keys. Objections can be submitted online till January 9, up to 5 pm, through the designated links available on the official website for both the June and December 2025 examinations.

The board has clarified that objections must be submitted strictly within the prescribed timeline and as per the instructions mentioned on the website. “Objections submitted after the prescribed date and time, through any medium, will not be considered,” BSEB said in its official notice.

According to the board, the BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 answer keys have been prepared by teams of subject experts appointed by the committee responsible for evaluating candidates’ responses in the objective sections. The answer keys were uploaded on the official websites from January 7 to maintain transparency in the evaluation process.

BBOSE Answer Key 2025: Steps to Challenge

  1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on the link titled “Objection regarding Answer Key BBOSE (10th/12th) June & December Exam 2025”
  3. Select the relevant examination and subject
  4. Enter the required candidate details
  5. Choose the question number for which the objection is being raised
  6. Submit the objection as per the on-screen instructions
  7. Complete the process and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer keys and submit objections, if any, before the deadline to ensure their concerns are considered by the board.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2026
14:48 PM
bseb Answer Key Bihar School Examination Board
