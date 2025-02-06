Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, New Dates Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
11:52 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the registration deadline for the Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025.
Candidates now have until February 16, 2025, to complete their applications, providing an additional opportunity for aspirants to apply for 1,036 vacancies.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the registration deadline for the Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025. Candidates now have until February 16, 2025, to complete their applications, providing an additional opportunity for aspirants to apply for 1,036 vacancies. The previous deadline was February 6, 2025.

In addition to the extended registration deadline, the last date for fee payment has also been revised to February 17, 2025. Furthermore, candidates who wish to modify their application details will be able to do so during the correction window from February 19 to February 28, 2025.

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates
JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

ADVERTISEMENT

The RRB recruitment process comprises multiple stages, including:

  • Single Stage CBT (Computer-Based Test)
  • Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test
  • Translation Test (if applicable)
  • Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination
SC Questions NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Irregularities - Revised Seat Allocation or Fresh Counselling? All Details
SC Questions NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Irregularities - Revised Seat Allocation or Fresh Counselling? All Details

CBT Exam Structure

The Single Stage CBT (Computer-Based Test) will consist of 100 questions to be completed within 90 minutes, while candidates with disabilities (PwBD) using a Scribe will get 120 minutes. The exam will cover subjects such as Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science.

Application Fee

For the application fee, general candidates are required to pay ₹500, while candidates from specific categories—including PwBD, female, transgender, ex-servicemen, SC/ST, minority communities, and economically backward class (EBC) applicants—will be eligible for a reduced fee of ₹250. The payment can be made through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

Applicants must note that ₹400 for the general category and ₹250 for the reserved categories will be refunded to candidates after deducting bank charges if they appear for the first stage CBT.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
11:53 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam
Similar stories
CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation

CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard Out: How to Download and Other Details

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation

CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Closes Soon: Steps to Apply Before Feb 8

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard Out: How to Download and Other Details

IIEST Shibpur

IMPETUS 8.0: IIEST Shibpur’s Premier Tech Fest to Return with Innovation & Industry. . .

Students sing How Far I'll go from the Disney film Moana at the carnival
Carnival

Students take charge with confidence & creativity

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality