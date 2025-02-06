RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, New Dates Here

Summary The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the registration deadline for the Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025. Candidates now have until February 16, 2025, to complete their applications, providing an additional opportunity for aspirants to apply for 1,036 vacancies.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the registration deadline for the Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025. Candidates now have until February 16, 2025, to complete their applications, providing an additional opportunity for aspirants to apply for 1,036 vacancies. The previous deadline was February 6, 2025.

In addition to the extended registration deadline, the last date for fee payment has also been revised to February 17, 2025. Furthermore, candidates who wish to modify their application details will be able to do so during the correction window from February 19 to February 28, 2025.

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The RRB recruitment process comprises multiple stages, including:

Single Stage CBT (Computer-Based Test)

Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test

Translation Test (if applicable)

Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination

CBT Exam Structure

The Single Stage CBT (Computer-Based Test) will consist of 100 questions to be completed within 90 minutes, while candidates with disabilities (PwBD) using a Scribe will get 120 minutes. The exam will cover subjects such as Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science.

Application Fee

For the application fee, general candidates are required to pay ₹500, while candidates from specific categories—including PwBD, female, transgender, ex-servicemen, SC/ST, minority communities, and economically backward class (EBC) applicants—will be eligible for a reduced fee of ₹250. The payment can be made through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

Applicants must note that ₹400 for the general category and ₹250 for the reserved categories will be refunded to candidates after deducting bank charges if they appear for the first stage CBT.