NTA Schedules NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Interviews for PG Programmes in New Delhi; Check Dates

Summary The personal interview round will be conducted from April 6 to 11, 2026, in New Delhi Candidates were shortlisted for Stage 2 based on their performance in the Stage 1 written test, following the approved category-wise seat matrix and shortlisting criteria

The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for Stage 2 of NIFTEE 2026, the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination, for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes. The personal interview round will be conducted from April 6 to 11, 2026, in New Delhi.

Candidates were shortlisted for Stage 2 based on their performance in the Stage 1 written test, following the approved category-wise seat matrix and shortlisting criteria. For PG programmes including MDes, MFM, and MFTech, the shortlisting ratio is 1:4 (one seat to four candidates), subject to conditions applicable for PwD candidates, as per the official notification.

The Stage 1 exams were held on February 8, 2026, at 129 centres across 97 cities in India. The results of the computer-based written test were declared on March 20, 2026.

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For undergraduate programmes, the NTA stated that:

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) candidates will undergo a Situation Test in designated cities to evaluate model construction, material handling, creativity, and innovation.

BDes (NLEA) candidates will have a studio test and personal interview on the same day.

Candidates under BDes (Artisans) will appear for the Artisan Skill Test and personal interview on the same day at the designated test centres.

Candidates are advised to check the official NIFTEE 2026 website for further details regarding schedules, test centres, and reporting guidelines.