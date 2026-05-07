GUJCET 2026 OMR Sheet Application Begins - Check Steps, Deadline and Merit List Updates

Summary The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the application process for obtaining Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 OMR sheets. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now apply online to receive copies of their OMR answer sheets through the official websites.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the application process for obtaining Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 OMR sheets. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now apply online to receive copies of their OMR answer sheets through the official websites gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org.

According to the official notification issued by the board, the facility to apply for GUJCET 2026 OMR sheets will remain available till May 13, 2026. Candidates seeking access to their response sheets will have to pay an application fee of ₹200 per subject.

The board has also announced that the GUJCET 2026 merit list is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2026. The merit list will play an important role in the admission process for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes offered across Gujarat.

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To obtain the GUJCET OMR sheet, candidates need to visit the official portal and click on the “GUJCET-2025 OMR Copy Application” link available on the homepage. Applicants will first have to complete the registration process and verify their details through OTP authentication. After logging in using credentials such as seat number, mobile number, and password, candidates must select their subjects and enter the OMR barcode number before proceeding with the payment process. After successful payment, candidates are advised to download and keep the receipt for future reference.

The Gujarat board has also provided details regarding the online payment charges applicable for different payment methods. Candidates using credit cards will have to pay a transaction charge of 1.10 per cent of the total amount, along with applicable taxes. For SBI net banking transactions, an additional charge of ₹5 plus tax will be applicable, while net banking transactions from other banks will attract ₹8 plus tax. Cash transactions will incur a charge of ₹3.60, including GST. The board has clarified that an 18 per cent GST will be levied on all transaction charges.

The GUJCET 2026 examination was conducted on March 29, 2026, for more than 2.65 lakh candidates across the state. Following the examination, GSEB released the final answer keys on April 13, while the GUJCET 2026 results were declared on May 4.

GUJCET is conducted every year by GSEB for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in colleges across Gujarat. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites for updates regarding the merit list, counselling process, and admission schedule.